Tributes for former accountant and hospice champion

A man, who spent many years working as a volunteer at Pendleside Hospice, has died suddenly at the age of 72.

John Anthony Scott was passionate about the hospice and was the only man to serve on the Blacko hospice fundraising committee.

After his retirement he wanted to give something back to the community, so he joined the reception team at the hospice, devoting many unpaid hours to the role.

Originally from Burnley, where he attended Stoneyholme Primary and Towneley High schools after passing the 11 plus exam, John worked as an accountant in the borough treasurer’s department at Burnley Town Hall where he met his wife, Sharon, who worked there as a typist.

One of Sharon’s duties was to type John’s letters for him before she eventually went on to train as a teacher.

The couple married at Zion Baptist Church in Burnley and held their reception at the Moorcock Inn, Blacko.

The couple fell in love with the area and decided to make Blacko their home 40 years ago.

Qualifying with the Chartered Institute of Public Finance Accountants, John went to work for Bury Metropolitan Borough Council as a group accountant.

He then worked for the Burnley and Pendle Joint Transport Committee in charge of finance. He completed his career at Craven District Council based at Skipton Town Hall.

An avid Clarets fan, John was a season ticket holder, with Sharon, and the couple loved attending games both home and away.

When the couple moved from their home in Brierfield to Blacko John immersed himself in village life and one of his passions was walking, particularly around the countryside close to his home and also throughout Burnley and Pendle.

And Alkincoats Park in Colne was also one of his favourite spots. He was a member of Colne Probus Club and he also enjoyed sequence dancing at Sanderson’s Dance Studio in Burnley.

John doted on his grandchildren, Martha (eight) and six-year-old Noah, who affectionately referred to him as “Ga Ga”.

A keen traveller John had visited many places all over the world including Australia, New Zealand and South Africa and he even went to Machu Picchu in Peru on his own.

John and Sharon had enjoyed many holidays together over the years and they were returning from a trip to Malaysia and Singapore when John was taken ill.

He was taken to Hillingdon Hospital in London where he later died. Rallying to help were lifelong friends of the couple, Eric and Jenny Tomlinson, who are also from Burnley but now live in London.

Paying tribute to her husband of almost 47 years, Sharon said: “John was a very kind, gentle and generous man who many people have referred to as a ‘true gentleman.’

“He loved being around people and he genuinely was always willing to do anything for anyone.

"John stayed in touch with many of his former colleagues who had become friends.

"We have had a wonderful life together, I am very grateful for that.”

Sharon said she had been overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages of sympathy, cards and flowers she had received from friends and neighbours.

John also leaves his daughter Alexandra and son-in-law Kieron.

A celebration of John’s life will be held next Wednesday (March 14th) at St Thomas Church, Barrowford, at 2-15pm followed by cremation at Burnley.

There is a request for donations, instead of flowers, to Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, 429/431 Burnley Road, Colne.

