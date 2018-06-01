Tributes paid to pensioner killed in accident

A grieving wife has paid tribute to a "much-loved husband, father and grandfather" who died after a collision yesterday.

Mr David Baker (74), from Colne, was believed to have fallen ill behind the wheel of his Honda Jazz before being involved in an accident in Albert Road in Colne.

Police were called around 1-55pm yesterday (May 31st) following reports a Honda Jazz, travelling eastbound, had been involved in a collision with a Peugeot 307 near the pedestrian crossing close to the junction with Duke Street.

Mr Baker was treated by emergency services and later taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital, but sadly died.

His wife, Jannice, has paid tribute. She said: "David was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather. He died after enjoying a round of golf. He will be dearly missed by us all. We thank everyone who tried to help David before he died."

The driver of the Peugeot was uninjured, with a passenger in the vehicle, a 12-year-old boy from Colne, suffering minor whiplash injuries.

The road was closed for two hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man who died, as well as his family and friends, at this difficult time.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0738 of May 31.”