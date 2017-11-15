Tributes to respected wife of former MP

The well respected wife of former Burnley MP Peter Pike, Sheila, has died peacefully at home after a long illness.

Mrs Pike was well-known throughout Burnley for her long association with the Labour Party and several charitable causes and organisations in the town.

Her husband, Peter, who was Burnley’s Labour MP from 1983 to 2005, paid tribute to his wife of 55 years.

He said: “Sheila and I married in December 1962 and moved to Burnley in 1963.

“We would have been married 55 years next month. She has been a wonderful wife and mother and I loved her very much – as she loved me.

“I shall miss her, we had many happy times together.

“Sheila was a member of the Labour Party for more than 60 years. Myself and our daughters Carol and Jane are grateful for the many kind messages, thoughts and prayers we have received at this sad time.”

On moving to Burnley Mrs Pike worked at Lucas, Hargher Clough, and later as a punch card operator in the office of the Prestige Group, while supporting her husband during his long parliamentary career.

She was an active member of St Peter’s Church and governor of the church school and for a period was chairman of the governors.

Mrs Pike was also a governor of Burnley College, including a spell as vice chairman, and also served on the Walshaw High School board of governors.

She also served on the Mayoress’s Committee supporting several Mayors of Burney during their year of office in raising many thousands of pounds for good causes.

Mr Pike added: “Sheila has been ill for two years, and received excellent care at home from Key2support.

“In the last few days she has also received care at night from Hospice Care at Home, which has been much appreciated, as has the care from Rev. Patrick Senior and Rev. John McGrath from St Peter’s Church.”

The leader, of Burnley Borough Council, Coun. Mark Townsend paid tribute to Mrs Pike on behalf of the Burnley Labour Party.

He said: “All in Burnley Labour Party are sorry to hear the sad news of Sheila passing away. Sheila was passionate about Labour and the values it stands for and was a great supporter of the local party and many charitable causes. She will be missed by us all and our thoughts are with Peter, Jane and Carol at this sad time.”

A date for her funeral has yet to be confirmed.