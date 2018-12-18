Tributes to Simonstone gentleman and businessman

A Simonstone businessman, described as “a kind-hearted gentleman”, has died at the age of 86.

Mr Alfred Bracewell, who set up several companies during his lifetime, was best known for his work at Acewell Units, which is still operating from Hapton.

Mr Bracewell, who was born and brought up in Colne and attended Lord Street School in the town, was the son of Thomas Bracewell who set up Bracewell Coaches and Undertakers.

After leaving Colne, Alfred attended public school in Giggleswick, and then went on to set up a chicken farm at Whins Lane, Simonstone, where he lived for the rest of his life.

His wife Susan said: “Alfred was a workaholic, he was quite an entrepreneur and had various companies, including Acewell Electronics, throughout his life.

“We had been together since 1991 and married since 2005. We had a lovely retirement together which included holidays and trips on his motor cruiser around the Costa del Sol.

“Alfred was lovely, a genuine kind-hearted gentleman who was so pleasant and trusting. He was very well-known throughout the area.”

Before embarking on his business career, Alfred served in the Parachute Regiment on his National Service and enjoyed several parachute jumps.

Alfred also leaves son Craig and daughter Tina, as well as two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be held on Friday with a service at St John’s Church, Read, at 9-30am, followed by cremation at Burnley at 10-40am.