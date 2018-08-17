Triple A student Alexandra is swapping Trawden for Oxford

A Nelson and Colne College student has said she “couldn’t have asked for anything better” from her time at college as she heads off to the University of Oxford.

Alexandra Mitchell-Males (18) has achieved triple As in English Literature, History and Philosophy, Ethics and Religion, and will be taking up her offer to study English Language and Literature at St. John’s College.

The former Park High School student, from Trawden, said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic and in shock.

" I’m completely overwhelmed with my results.

“My courses at Nelson and Colne College have greatly boosted my confidence and my analytical skills which has set me up well for university life and the dissertations and essays that will come with my future studies.

“I have had so many opportunities while at college.I’ve been to Washington on a History trip, completed a pre-professional programme in teaching which is what I want to go on to do, and I’ve also taught basic English voluntarily out in the community through the Talk English project.

"I couldn’t have asked for anything better."