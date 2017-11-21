Turf's new safety barriers will prevent terrorist-style vehicle ramming attacks

Burnley Football Club have become the first in the country to install security barriers to protect fans from potential vehicle ramming attacks outside Turf Moor.

The club called in events management company StadiumTM, which has been responsible for implementing its traffic management plan for the past eight years, to install temporary security barriers for their last home game against Swansea City.



The barrier, which is known as the surface guard system and protects against vehicle ramming attacks, is British engineered and tested.



A team from StadiumTM, based in Coventry, installed 38 metres of barriers around Turf Moor ahead of the event.



David McAtamney, managing director of StadiumTM, said: “Keeping crowds and public spaces safe during an event is paramount, and following shocking vehicle attacks across the globe – including here in the UK – we wanted to be at the forefront of bringing effective barrier systems to public events.



“HVM barriers are the most recent addition to the services we offer and we were pleased to work with Burnley Football Club to install these at their home game against Swansea City.



“The safety of fans is the club’s highest priority and they were keen to become the first football team to use this innovative security method.



“The barriers are a temporary security measure which not only acts as a deterrent, but can also arrest and stop vehicles.



“We were able to quickly install and remove the barriers, and crowds entering and exiting Turf Moor were able to pass through them easily.”



The barriers allow pedestrians to pass through safely, are accessible for wheelchair users, pushchairs and cyclists and can be dropped in less than 30 seconds to enable emergency vehicles to pass through the system, with police horses and police motorbikes also able to access.



Mr McAtamney added: “While there are other methods available, they are inefficient, costly and hinder pedestrian flow, making it difficult to both enter and exit a site.



“We have received excellent feedback from Burnley Football Club.”



StadiumTM is a specialist supplier of traffic management, stewarding, security and training services to the events industry both nationally and internationally.



The system was designed by vehicle barrier systems manufacturer ATG Access.



Chris Hull, finance director of ATG Access, said: “We were delighted to be working alongside our delivery partner, StadiumTM to protect the crowds at this weekend’s Burnley football game.



“Visitors need to feel safe and reassured that venues such as Burnley have their safety as a priority.”