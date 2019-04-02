TV stars heading to Colne Muni in new production of The Wizard of Oz

The yellow brick road runs right to Colne this month as a new production of The Wizard of Oz head to the Muni Theatre promising magic and mayhem somewhere over the rainbow this Easter.

Guaranteed to get audiences clicking their heels, Shone Productions Ltd's special Easter pantomime starring children’s TV favourite Barney Harwood as Scarecrow and Emmerdale’s Mia Macey and Britannia High’s Sapphire Elia as Dorothy is skipping its way to East Lancashire.

Featuring a blend of beautiful scenery, colourful costumes, a live band, dazzling dance routines, great songs, and plenty of laughter, the pantomime will see Dorothy and her four-legged friend Toto explore their way through the much-loved classic narrative when the show hits Colne on Sunday 14th April.

“I am so excited to be bringing The Wizard of Oz to Colne as part of my Easter tour, it's a brilliant production and we have such a strong cast to deliver this up-to-date pantomime version of the classic story," said Producer, James Shone. "There is something for the whole family and I know that everyone will have an enjoyable time”

Actor Barney Harwood, added: "I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to the stage causing plenty of mayhem along the way – and there will also be opportunities to meet myself and the whole cast after the show," while Sapphire Elia said: "I’m thrilled to be playing Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz, I’ve always wanted to play this part so I’m very excited about bringing the magic and wonder of our show to everyone.”

Tickets for the show - taking place at both 3pm and 7pm on the 14th - are £14 for adults and £12 for children and concessions, with a family ticket available for £46. Book by calling 01282 661 234 or visiting www.themuni.co.uk.