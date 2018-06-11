TV talent star set to perform at Ribchester Field Day

Home-grown star Ella Shaw is to appear at Ribchester Field Day this weekend.

The young singer who achieved national fame as a semi-finalist in TV’s "Britain’s Got Talent" will be performing her own show on the evening of Saturday (June 16th), in the Field Day marquee.

Earlier in the day, her young students from the Clitheroe-based Ella Shaw Academy of Arts will be showcasing their work at around 3-30pm in the main field day arena on the village recreation ground.

It’s a special privilege says 21-year-old Ella, from nearby Langho, to be appearing, because all through her childhood she attended the Field Day every year.

Ella explained: “I’ve been going since I was a little girl. It’s been part of my growing up. I’ve a lot of relatives in the village and in Longridge. It’s really nice to be a part of it this year - especially as my career is doing so well.”

Ella will be backed by musicians ‘Breaking Jazz’ and promises a mix of her own compositions from her debut album ‘Imperfections’, including Summertime which she performed on TV, plus a range of jazz numbers.

She combines performing - most recently in Scotland, Wolverhampton and Leeds, with running her Academy and acting as a school and private vocal coach.

Meanwhile, other local talent will also be featuring in the 58th annual field day weekend. RATS (Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society) opens the weekend with an ‘And Now For Something Completely Different’ cabaret show with band at 7-30pm in the marquee on Friday, June 15th.

On Saturday, the traditional three-band fancy dress parade will wind through the village from Bee Mill at 1pm, followed by crowning of the new Field Day Queen Jessica Swan and a display by the village morris dancing team.

Other attractions include a piglet racing display, donkey rides and children’s races as well as side stalls and mini fairground and marquee attractions. There will be 26 competitive classes featuring art, cookery and crafts for all age groups in the marquee, as well as a display by RAGS (Ribchester Allotment and Gardening Society). The village tea party is on Sunday on the rec. from 2- 4pm.

Tickets for RATS cost £6 from 01254 878677 or 01254 878176.Tickets for Ella Shaw (£7.00 adults,£5 children and £20, for a family ticket from Caroline Duerden 07419 130719, Julie Anderton 07779 689898 or Ribchester Spar.