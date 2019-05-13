Two Burnley fans 'brave the shave' to raise money for the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal

While there was no close shave with relegation for Burnley come the end of this season, the same could not be said for two of the team's supporters.



Anthony Carter (38) and Ryan Strange (32) proved a cut above as they took to the barber's chair for the 'Great Shave' ahead of Burnley's final game of the season against Arsenal.

Anthony Carter and Ryan Strange, who were raising money for the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal

The pair, who both live in Hapton, were raising money and awareness for the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

READ MORE: Burnley legend Barry Kilby's unrelenting mission to save more lives through prostate cancer appeal

It was through one of the appeal's testing days down at Turf Moor in 2017 that Anthony's' dad, Tony, tested positive for prostate cancer.

He has since completed his treatment and has been given the all clear.

Anthony Carter and Ryan Strange with Burnley Football Club vice-chairman Barry Kilby ahead of the head/beard shave.

"My dad owes his life to that test," said Anthony, who had his beard shaved while Ryan lost his locks. "There are no symptoms with prostate cancer so if he hadn't gone for that simple blood test, it could have been a lot worse. Thankfully, he is absolutely fine now and so we wanted to just try and raise a bit of money for the appeal as well as awareness for the testing days."

Ryan had called Anthony out on Facebook saying he should shave his beard, which he had had since 2015, for the appeal.

Anthony responded by saying that he would if they raised £5,000 and Ryan also had his head shaved.

They reached their £5,000 target and so the honour fell to Burnley hairdresser Simon Townley outside Turf Moor yesterday following a few words from Barry Kilby himself.

Simon Townley goes to work on Anthony's beard

Anthony said: "It's going to take a bit of getting used to. it was nice that there were quite a few people outside the Turf watching so hopefully it helped raise awareness.

"We've raised over £1,000 online but we've raised a lot through sponsors and football cards as well. We're hoping to present the cheque at the next testing day on June 1st."

Anybody still wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.

The next PSA testing day will be held at Turf Moor, in the James Hargreaves Stand, on Saturday, June 1st, from 10am to 1pm. The testing days are aimed at people aged over 45 and no appointment is needed.

For more information on the appeal, including ways to donate, visit www.theBKPCA.com.