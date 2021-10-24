Two cars on fire in half an hour in Nelson this morning
Fire crews were called out to tackle two car fires in the Nelson area this morning.
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 3:03 pm
Updated
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 3:06 pm
At 9am, one fire engine was sent out to Montford Road in Brierfield following reports that a car was alight.
Then at 9-30am, crews were mobilised to Bradshaw Street in Nelson where another car was well alight on the roadway.
Each incident detained the crews for around half an hour.
It is not known at this stage if the incidents are linked.