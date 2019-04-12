Two historic Clitheroe buildings razed to the ground

Two iconic town centre shops have been demolished to make way for retail units.

The former Clitheroe Advertiser and Times' office and the The Chocolate Box shop in King Street have been knocked down - changing the landscape of the heart of the town.

The much-loved Chocolate Box closed last year after 91 years of serving customers of serving Belgian Chocolates, sweets, ice cream and a range of other treats. The beautiful shop was established in 1927 and retained many of its original fixtures and fittings.

The Clitheroe Advertiser newspaper staff waved a final farewell to the King Street premises in October 2014 when they moved to new premises.

Shoppers and local residents have expressed their shock and sadness on social media after spotting bulldozers and demolition crews tearing down the historic buildings.

One wrote on Facebook: "Horrifying! What’s wrong with preserving history and everything that makes this town special and unique."

While another said: " I cannot believe this has been allowed. It'll change the whole feel of the street."