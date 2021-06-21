Two men seriously injured after car overturns in Barnoldswick

Emergency services – including police, paramedics and firefighters - were called to the one-car crash at Bankfield Terrace, Skipton Road at around 8-30pm on Saturday following reports a Mercedes AMG had collided with a stone wall, then a concrete fence, before overturning and coming to rest in the carriageway.

As a result of the crash, the front seat passenger, a 33-year-old man from Barnoldswick, suffered multiple serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 34-year-old man from Barnoldswick, suffered a serious upper body injury. He was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He has since been released under investigation whilst further enquires are made.

The accident happened over the weekend

Sgt Mick Belfield, of East Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has left two men seriously injured and we need to establish a full picture of exactly what has occurred. I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our enquiries to make contact with us as soon as possible.”