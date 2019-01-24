UK Crime Stats show Burnley's Turf Moor to be one of Premier League's safest stadiums

Burnley Football Club's Turf Moor has been named as one of the Premier League's safest grounds following an investigation into the number of crimes reported in the local area surrounding each of the division's 20 stadia.

Away from the constant cut and thrust of Premier League football on the pitch, the fan experience for match-going supporters has become a growing priority. To assess how safe an environment each club's home ground sits in, football ticketing company Ticketgum.com have analysed the total number of crimes committed in a one mile radius of each stadium.

The UK Crime Stats in full.

Focusing on the most up-to-date UK Crime Stats figures from November, the study has shown that Burnley FC boast the sixth-safest stadium in the league, with 550 crimes reported across the month - the equivalent of 18 per day. At the other end of the spectrum, the area surrounding Newcastle United's St James' Park saw a whopping 1,913 last November - some 64 crimes per day.

UK Crime Stats include offences such as anti-social behaviour, robbery, burglary, vehicle crime, violent crime, drugs, criminal damage and arson, shoplifting, bike theft, theft from the person, other theft, weapons, and public order and other crimes.

Following close behind Newcastle are Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, with the surrounding area of Holloway experiencing 1,421 crimes in November (47 crimes per day), and Chelsea's Stamford Bridge, which had 1,173 offences (nearly 40 crimes per day).

The Premier League's safest ground was shown to be Brighton and Hove Albion's Amex Stadium, which saw just 64 crimes reported in November, with Cardiff City's ground (288), Manchester United's Old Trafford (363), Manchester City's Etihad Stadium (448), and Bounemouth's Vitality Stadium (510) also in the top five.