'Ultra runner' Adam reveals how he is preparing for world record breaking challenge that will enhance treatment for patients in Burnley, Blackburn and Ribble Valley

A radiographer, who hopes to set a new world record when he runs the London Marathon wearing a vest weighing in at 14lbs, has spoken about how he was inspired to take on such a huge challenge.

Adam Wallwork, who is a diagnostic radiographer for the East Lancashire Health Authority Trust, will run the marathon in April wearing the lead protection suit.

Adam is the pride of his colleagues who are (left to right) (Dr. Mohammad Nazir, Sara Warburton, Jess Dholakia, Paul Venguedasalon and Julie Moorby

It is similar to the one he uses in radiology and Adam is waiting to hear back from the Guinness Book of World Records to see if he will indeed be in line to set a new one.

Adam’s journey is both moving and inspirational as in 2006 he underwent brain surgery to treat his epilepsy, but suffered complications and was admitted into Rakehead Rehabilitation Centre.

Adam, who lives in Burnley, said: "At the time I felt like I would never be able to do anything again.

"So coming back from that I wanted to get fit and also take on something that would challenge me and also help raise money for the NHS."

For Adam, a member of Trawden Athletic Club, part of his rehabilitation was helping the other patients recover and after being discharged, he went on to volunteer at the Trust. He helped out in a variety of roles and this provided Adam with a glimpse of what working for ELHT would be like.

And it also set Adam on a path of becoming fit and into what he would describe as an 'ultra-runner.'

He is a keen and experienced mountain and fell runner and thinks nothing of running up and down Pendle Hill three or four times a week. Adam also competes in the Snowdon Race, a 10 mile endurance running competition in Gwynedd, from Llanberis to the peak of Snowdon. He is also a veteran of the Ben Nevis Race that takes place annually from the foot to the top then back again.

The course is 14km long and includes around 1,340 metres of ascent.

But the challenge of the London Marathon is something quite different as it all on the flat so Adam's training has been mostly on a treadmill carrying a bag of sand!

He added:"One of the toughest aspects of it will be running in the heat."

Colleagues at the ELHT are full of admiration for Adam, who they have named as their first Charity Champion for 2019.

It was while volunteering in radiology that Adam (36) decided on his career path and, after three years study, his journey brought him back to ELHT, as a diagnostic radiographer, supporting all areas of the trust, including NICU, performing crucial x-rays in order to aid the diagnosis and treatment of newborn babies.

Adam, who works at Burnley General and the Royal Blackburn, is raising money for ELHT&Me which is the official charity of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The campaign aims to raise £1M for new equipment, improving facilities and enhancing the patient environment at ELHT’s two acute (Royal Blackburn and Burnley General) and three community hospitals (Accrington Victoria, Clitheroe and Pendle).

To make a donation to Adam’s fundraising efforts visit his online page: http://ow.ly/qNFB30nlM3c