Uncertain future for local Asda staff

Staff in the Burnley and Colne Asda stores face a uncertain future after it emerged the high street supermarket giant is looking to make redundanices amid growing competition.

The Burnley Express was contacted by a concerned member of the public whose relative, an Asda worker, had been told of the plans.

Asda confirmed to the Express that a consultation is currently taking place.

A spokesman for the company said: “In a competitive retail market, where customers rightly expect great value and ease of service, we must always look at how we make the way we can work more quickly and simply.

“As we change and improve our ways of working, we inevitably need to consider changing the roles we need our colleagues to do.

“We’re currently talking to our colleagues about some proposed changes, that if implemented, could affect their role.

“While conversations about change are never easy, we will always work to find new opportunities for impacted colleagues.”