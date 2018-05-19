Uninsured father-to-be arrested on way to baby's delivery

Police stopped the man in the early hours of this morning
A man was caught with no licence, car insurance or MOT while driving his heavily pregnant wife to hospital.

Ribble Valley Police said the man also failed a drugs wipe. The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) in Preston.

A police spokesman said: "Male stopped over the boundary on Preston Police area for no MOT. Wife was very close to labour, however, our chap didn't have a licence... or insurance... or MOT... and failed a drugs wipe. Full house and was invited to a cell at Preston and not the birthing suite. Oh dear!"