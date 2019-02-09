Update: Callous thieves raid six Clitheroe shops

Police have renewed their appeal for information after thieves and vandals broke into six town centre businesses causing a trail of destruction.

Police believe the same offender is behind the raids at Indoor Laser Tag, Clitheroe, Holmes Mill Deli, Kong San Cantonese Restaurant, in York Street, 5th Ave, Barbers, Swan Courtyard, The Ironing Maids and a hair salon in Moor Lane, Clitheroe.

Sgt Dave Simpson, of Clitheroe Police, is investigating the break-ins, which happened overnight Thursday into Friday. He said: "We are appealing for information and witnesses. We believe the crimes occurred overnight, are linked and we believe there is one offender behind them all. We are examining CCTV, but it seems tills were ransacked and petty cash stolen. "Our investigations are ongoing, but if you saw anything suspicious or have information regarding the burglaries, please contact Police on 101."

A Facebook post from the owners of Battle Storm Indoor Laser Tag reads as follows: "Just in case people hear on the grapevine, we have had an attempted break in overnight, luckily there is no damage and our alarm has worked how it should. If anyone is thinking the same please be aware we don’t leave more than about 40p on site when we are closed and we have nothing of any value other than our laser guns which are secured and programmed to not work if taken off our site. So, please we would appreciate not damaging our building for the 40p. If you really need 40p get in touch and we will leave it outside for you."