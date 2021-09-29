Update: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man killed in M65 accident

Emergency services were called at shortly before 1.30am to reports that a white Audi A4 had overturned between junctions 11 and 12 on the eastbound carriageway.

Sadly a man in his 20s from Nelson, thought to be the passenger of the vehicle, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A second man, thought to be the driver, also in his 20s and from Nelson, was taken to hospital with head injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road accident on the M65 in the early hours of today

Collison investigators spent several hours examining the scene and the road was fully reopened at 12.40pm.

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.