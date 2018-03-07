Update: Road set to be closed for days after oil tanker accident

A major road, where an oil tanker overturned this morning, could be closed for days, police have warned.

A section of the A59 at Clitheroe remains closed following an oil spill after a tanker collided with a van at 11am this morning.

The road will remain closed in both directions between Worston Road and Pendle Road and it’s expected that it may remain so for a couple of days.

A police spokesman said: "Please be aware of the closure and plan your journeys accordingly.

"It is likely that there will be a higher volume of traffic through Clitheroe and Chatburn while the closure remains in place."

It is believed three people were injured after accident. The tanker was carrying heating oil which spilled onto the road.

Fire crews from Clitheroe, Great Harwood, Burnley and Preston were called in to mount a clear up operation.