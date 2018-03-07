Update: Road to remain closed until this evening after oil tanker accident

Police have appealed for motorists to be patient while a busy road in Clitheroe remains closed after an accident involving an oil tanker and a van this morning.

A section of the A59 is closed after the accident on the Pimlico link road at 11am.

A tanker overturned after colliding with a van and it is currently blocking access.

Police said they expect the road to be closed until early evening.

The affected area is the junction beyond Clitheroe centre and towards the Chatburn area which is affecting the Pimlico link road.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We apologise for any disruption, we have to ensure the safety of all road users.

"Once we are in a position to open it, we will."

It is believed three people were injured after accident. The tanker was carrying heating oil which spilled onto the road.

Fire crews from Clitheroe, Great Harwood, Burnley and Preston were called in to mount a clear up operation.