Update: Two people rescued from tiny island on edge of River Calder in Padiham in early hours of morning

Three fire engines, from Padiham and Burnley, were mobilised after two people became trapped on an island, measuring just eight foot wide, on the edge of the River Calder.

The swift water rescue team from Penwortham mounted a rescue operation, assisted by firefighters who supported the team with triple extension ladders and other equipment.

Police officers also assisted at the scene and the North West Ambulance Service administered first aid to the casualties.

Two people were rescued from an island on the edge of the River Calder in Padiham at 1-15am this morning