Update: Two people rescued from tiny island on edge of River Calder in Padiham in early hours of morning
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have released more details about the river rescue incident in Padiham in the early hours of this morning.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 3:47 pm
Updated
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 3:48 pm
Three fire engines, from Padiham and Burnley, were mobilised after two people became trapped on an island, measuring just eight foot wide, on the edge of the River Calder.
The swift water rescue team from Penwortham mounted a rescue operation, assisted by firefighters who supported the team with triple extension ladders and other equipment.
Police officers also assisted at the scene and the North West Ambulance Service administered first aid to the casualties.
The drama happened at 1-15am and emergency services were at the scene for one-and-a-half hours.