Urgent appeal for man missing from Nelson

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of man missing from Nelson.

Jason Smith, 45, was last seen at around 3pm yesterday in Pendle Street, Padiham.

He is in regular receipt of medication which officers don't think he has in his possession.

He's described as white, around 5ft 11in., of slim build with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded top, a grey t-shirt, dark jeans and black boots.

Anybody who has seen him or knows where he is, should call police immediately on 01282 472129 or if you can't get an answer, 101, quoting log 1607 of June 22nd.