Vehicle flips on its side in two-car collision

A car flipped on its side after it was in collision with another vehicle in Read this morning.

Police said the accident happened at 10-30am, near the Devil's Elbow bend.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and on arrival found a blue Land Rover Defender was flipped on its side after a collision with a white Ford Transit Connect van. Both drivers were treated on the scene for minor injuries by paramedics.

Whalley Road in Read was initially closed, but re-opened at 11-30am.