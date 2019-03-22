VIDEO: Brierfield peace vigil to honour New Zealand terror attack victims

Crowds of people gathered for a candle-lit vigil to remember the victims of the New Zealand terror attack.

A minute's silence was observed by the dozens of local people, including Pendle Mayor James Starkie, at the Brierfield Community Centre for the moving vigil.

People of all faiths gather in Brierfield to honour the victims of the New Zealand terror attacks.

As well as the 50 deaths, 48 others were injured in two terror attacks at Masjid Al Noor in central Christchurch and Linwood Masjid in a suburb of the city. The youngest victim was three-year-old Mucab Ibrahim.

The peace gathering was organised by Reedley and Brierfield town councillor Mohammad Hanif.

He said: "This is to show solidarity with Christchurch and remembering the innocent victims of Al-Noor and Linwood Avenue Mosques. This vigil was also held to honour those who have lost their lives throughout the world as a result of acts of terrorism and misplaced retribution. We all stand in solidarity with people of Christchurch New Zealand, in shock and revulsion at the terror attack which claimed so many lives #NOTINMYNAME

"We have far more in common that that which divides us."

Crowds gather for peace and unity

The mayor of Pendle James Starkie lights a candle in remembrance of those killed in the New Zealand terror attack.