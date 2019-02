Police have issued a warning to residents as firefighters continue to tackle a blaze at the old Ivy Bank High School.

Six fire engines are currently at the scene in Byron Street having been called out shortly before 2pm

The blaze broke out shortly before 2pm

Byron St is currently closed and Lowerhouse Lane is closed at the cricket club in order to assist with traffic issues.

Police have asked members of the public not to attend the area in case they cause an obstruction to emergency service workers.