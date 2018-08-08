Video: Shocking moment would-be masked raiders caught outside Burnley home while family slept inside

These shocking images capture the moment four armed masked men appear to attempt to break into the home of a family of four in the early hours of the morning while they slept in their beds.

The gang was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the home in the village of Worsthorne at 3-30am on Monday morning.

This chilling still image of the masked men shows them outside the window of the family home in Worsthorne.

But the shocked home owners, Christopher and Lisa Egerton-Jones, only realised what had happened when they returned home from work on Monday evening when a neighbour informed them.

Lisa said: "An elderly neighbour had seen the men approach our house but they were so petrified they daren't do anything, even when the men had left because they were terrified they would come back.

"It is a really frightening thing to happen especially when we were all inside the house asleep at the time."

When the couple viewed their CCTV footage they watched in horror as the culprits, who are all dressed in dark or black clothing with hoods, casually wander into the front garden and appear to be "casing" the property.

One of them appears to be carrying a hammer in his pocket and intruders can be clearly seen eyeing the family's Audi SQ5 on the drive before they peer into the windows of the house and one of them tries the front door.

Lisa said: "We believe they were looking to break in to get to the keys to our car to steal it."

High powered security lights fitted at the home did not deter the would-be raiders who only left when the family dog, a German Pointer, began to bark.

The couple, who have two children aged nine and seven, reported the incident to the police and Lisa shared the CCTV video on social media in a bid to identify and catch the masked gang.

It has been viewed 25,000 times and received almost 900 shares and over 100 comments.

Lisa said: "The response has been overwhelming but I felt it was important to warn people that this has happened so that other people are aware and on their guard and also know what to do if they find themselves in this situation."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said they had received a report of the incident and it was being investigated.

The spokesman also said that anyone facing a situation like this should ring 999 immediately.