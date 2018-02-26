VIP launch for magazine that showcases future for apprentices

The seventh edition of a magazine, showcasing opportunities for apprentices, has been launched.

And apprentice distiller Ryan Evans is the cover star of the seventh edition of the Themis Apprenticeship Careers magazine, which is being distributed to schools and employers across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

Ryan (19) works for award winning Batch Brew where he has quickly become an invaluable member of staff at the Burnley distillery with a

worldwide reputation.

The successful magazine, which is filled with inspirational reports on outstanding Themis Apprentices and information on how to take the first steps on the career ladder to becoming a #futureboss.

Ryan attended the recent Themis Apprenticeship Careers Event with his colleagues to receive a framed copy of the magazine from Themis at Burnley College director Simon Jordan.

Ryan said: “Being an apprentice at Batch has changed my life.

"I’m passionate about my role and enjoy the responsibility I’m given to help develop new products and ensure our existing gin reaches the consistently high standards we demand.

“As an apprentice I thrive on the combination of practical skills and knowledge.

"It was a privilege to attend the Themis Apprenticeship Careers Event to be presented with the framed copy of the magazine and I hope I’ve inspired young people to really investigate the advantages of becoming a Themis Apprentice.”

Alongside the in-depth feature on Ryan’s motivational career journey at Batch, the latest 48-page magazine includes features on:

* Themis Apprentices at top British racing car manufacturer Ginetta

* Careers in Science and Technology-based Industries through Themis.

* Themis Apprentices having their say at a Round Table event

* The latest successful Themis employers

* How Themis apprentices are making a difference in a wide range of businesses.

* Top tips and advice on how to make your application stand out from the crowd.

Simon added: "Ryan is an outstanding example of a Themis Apprentice and an ideal front cover star of the latest Themis Careers magazine.

"He is motivated, focused on self-development and a great team player, determined to see Batch go from strength to strength and gain further

accolades in addition to their recent title of Britain’s Favourite Gin.”

The Themis Careers magazine is available to school pupils across East Lancashire and to employers via the Themis team at Burnley College. For a copy, contact Themis on 01282 733005 or email employer@themis.ac.uk or read a copy online at www.burnley.ac.uk/themis