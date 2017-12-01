VIP launch for new look charity shop

A shop that provides vital funds for Pendleside Hospice has re-opened its doors after a face-lift.

The Duke Bar hospice shop was officially re-opened by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Howard Baker and the ceremony was attended by dozens of shoppers eager to snap up a bargain.

Lyndsey Roche is the first person to become a gift aid donor at the Duke Bar Pendleside Hospice shop.

The re-vamp includes a new gift aid till system which allows Pendleside Hospice to claim Gift Aid on donations made to the shop by UK tax payers.

People who donate items are given a Gift Aid card which contains a unique number. When the items are sold Pendleside Hospice can then claim 25% of the tax back from the donation.

The refurbishment, which was undertaken by Pendleside’s maintenance team, includes new flooring and fittings and a shop re-paint.

The Mayor said: “I wish Pendleside every success and am very impressed with the professionalism of the staff, volunteers and quality of goods on sale within the shop.”

Catherine Argyle, Area Retail Manager for Pendleside Hospice, said: “The new Gift Aid till system will make a big difference to the amount of money that we can raise through the shop.

"We hope that the local community will get behind us and come and visit the shop to donate and buy.”

The funds raised from the nine Pendleside shops located around Burnley and Pendle are a vital source of income to Pendleside Hospice.

The money goes directly towards several areas of patient care and helps provide services such as nursing care, counselling, complementary therapy, dementia support and more.