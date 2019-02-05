Vital vote next week on controversial parking charges for Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe

A hugely unpopular plan to introduce on-street parking charges to Burnley, Nelson, Colne and Clitheroe town centres is due to be decided on next week.

We revealed last November that Lancashire County Council was considering installing kerb-side parking meters to charge shoppers and others to park in Burnley, Padiham, Nelson, Colne and Clitheroe town centres.

Traders, shoppers and cross-party localo councillors have all united in their oppostion to the proposals which they say could land a fatal blows to our already struggling high streets. It would see the end of free parking currently enjoyed for 40 minutes in the towns.

The controversial plan is part of a proposal to extend the number of affected streets in Preston and Lancaster and to put up meters for the first time in 13 towns around the county.

Pendle Liberal Democrats will again attempt to hand over a petition at the county council cabinet when it meets next Thursday to vote on the proposals.

The county council's Tory leader Geoff Driver refused to accept the petition last year when it contained more than 2,000 signatures. It now contains many more.

Pendle Lib Dem Coun. David Whipp said: “When the proposal was first made, the ruling Conservative councillors promised a 'proper consultation within two weeks' but this has simply not happened in the two months since then.

"Highway bosses at County Hall are now saying that the only consultation on the plans will be about the technical legal traffic regulations needed to create the 'chargeable parking places'.

“In other words LCC will only consult on the details, not the principle of on-street charges, which would be a disaster for Colne.”

Coun. Dorothy Lord urged everyone in Colne to band together to stop the charges.

She said: “There is real anger and bewilderment in the town, among both traders and customers. For many years we have promoted the free parking in Colne as part of the attraction of our town, which has so many small and specialist shops dependent on people being able to stop off in the town as they pass through. We have to keep this.”