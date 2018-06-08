Volunteers' devastated after thieves steal badger mosaic created by 86-year-old

Thieves have stolen a badger mosaic from a nature trail that is popular with dozens of family and walkers.

Members of the Friends of Towneley Park in Burnley were shocked to discover the mosaic of a badger, which took an 86-year-old volunteer six months to make, was missing from a tree on the group's Look and Linger Trail.

Chairman Maureen Frankland said: "This took the lady concerned many hours to make and when I had to break the news to her she was very upset.

"It is shocking to think that someone would want to steal this."

The mosaic is just one of 30 attractions on the trail in the grounds of the hall that takes in part of Thanet Lee Wood.

A guide is available to visitors to find the attractions on the trail including mosaics of a bee, a deer and a woodland scene. There is also a collection of knitted items to spot.

Maureen added: "The badger mosaic was placed high up in a tree that was out of natural reach so someone has gone to the effort to steal it."

Maureen is asking that people keep an eye out for the mosaic in case the culprit tries to sell it on. She has also asked that if anyone has information to message the group's facebook page.

If anyone finds the badger they are asked to return it to the foyer of Towneley Hall.