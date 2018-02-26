Volunteers needed for Burnley miniature railway

A Burnley park's miniature railway is putting out a call for volunteers in order to stay on track.

The popular Thompson Park feature currently boasts 45 honorary members with two-thirds of these aged over 60.

Honorary secretary Michael Bailey said: "We do have six members between 16 and 21 but we need to swell our ranks to make sure the railway continues operating in the future. We currently have four lady members, three of which are very active members. We would love to see more lady members driving and guarding our trains."

All members are unpaid volunteers and all monies taken go back into the society for operating the railway. An one interested in helping out should go to the park on any weekend or Wednesday and speak to a member of the committee.

"As operators of the railway there are a lot of jobs requiring help," said Michael. "Painting, joinery, track work, locomotive and stock maintenance. This is as well as running trains."