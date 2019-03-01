Walk from Burnley General Hospital for NHS

Members of the public are being invited to join doctors, clinicians and other hospital staff on a ‘Big NHS Walk’, to raise money for the local health trust.

Walkers will have a choice of two, flat 12-mile routes – one starting at Burnley General Teaching Hospital and the other setting off from the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, on Sunday, June 23rd.

The two routes are specially designed so that walkers get to enjoy some of the most beautiful parts of East Lancashire, and meet amazing people along the way.

ELHT&Me fundraising manager Denise Gee said: “The Big NHS Walk is a fantastic event that everyone can take part in and enjoy. The Big NHS Walk is a great way to bring our community together.

“From conception through your life until the end of life we all turn to the NHS. This is your opportunity to show your appreciation and make a difference to our local hospitals.

“I am very grateful to the sponsor Business First, supporter Fagan and Whalley and to East Lancashire Freemasons for providing the marshalling team.”

Registration for the walk is now open, and the charity is hoping hundreds of people will join them for what promises to be a fun-filled day.

Walkers who sign up before May 1st can take advantage of the early bird offer and pay just £15.

Participants receive a welcome pack, sponsor forms, access to the route app, charity t-shirt and a medal at the finish line.

Sign up at www.elht.nhs.uk.