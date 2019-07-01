Walkers brave scorching temperatures to raise £1,000 on Pendle trek in memory of well loved vicar, husband and dad

Hardy walkers braved Saturday'scorching temperatures to walk up Pendle hill in memory of a much missed husband, dad and vicar.

Around 40 people joined Tracy Hallows for the trek and their sterling efforts raised the grand total of £1,000 which will be donated to the British Heart Foundation in memory of her husband, the Rev John Hallows.

A poignant moment for Tracy with her son Tom at the Trig Point at the top of Pendle.

John died of what is known as a 'silent' heart attack as he displayed no symptoms and a routine medical just a couple of months before he died did not detect the heart disease.

His death left his many friends and family in complete shock and last week marked the first anniversary of his death.

A keen walker, Pendle was one of his favourite places.

Tracy, who is the headteacher at Wheatley Lane Primary School, set herself a target to raise £500 for research into early detection and she has surpassed that and raised £1,000.

Tom (left) with his friend Harrison Hunt and Harrison's mum, Nicola Hunt and their dog Pippa.

She said: "I would like to thank everyone who joined us on the walk and made a donation.

"I know it won't bring John back but I hope research into silent heart attacks can stop others losing their loved one so suddenly and too soon.

"John would be chuckling in heaven at one comment from a much loved friend who said 'I wish John had preferred canal walks to hills.' "

The trek from Barley was led by well known local walker James Strickland and Tracy was also joined by her 23-year-old son Tom Heys and his best pal Harrison Hunt.

The British Heart Foundation has helped halve the number of people dying from heart and circulatory disease in the UK but sadly every day hundreds of people still lose their lives.

But just £24 can pay for two hours of research by an early career scientist.

A former teacher, John was well respected and admired across a wide community. Church leaders described him as a 'outstanding' clergyman.

He had been the vicar of Barrowford and Newchurch-in-Pendle from 2001 to 2016 where he became a well known and loved figure.

Since December 2017 he had been the part-time vicar of Gisburn.

A priest for 23 years, John previously worked as a teacher and gave up his role as deputy head of St Thomas More Comprehensive School in Chelsea to study for the priesthood in the Anglican Church at Oak Hill College, London.

In 1994 John began his ministry as assistant curate at St John’s, Boxmoor.

He then went on to serve as part of a team ministry in Bracknell Deanery in Oxford from 1998 to 2001.

John also served as chaplain to Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Army Cadet Force for 22 years.

In 2001 the family moved to Lancashire and John became the vicar of St Thomas’, Barrowford and St Mary’s Newchurch-in-Pendle.

John trained as a monk in the Roman Catholic Church studying at The Pontifical University of the Lateran in Rome from.

He then felt a calling to teach rather than the Catholic priesthood and from 1975-1994 studied at the University of Birmingham, the University of London and the Open University. He taught in Worcester and Leamington Spa.

Donations can still be made in memory of John at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tracy-hallows?