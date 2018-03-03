Warning remains for icy roads

Icy roads are continuing to cause treacherous driving conditions in East Lancashire, but temperatures are expected to gradually rise.

After a cold start to March, which left hundreds stranded on the roads and disruption across the region's travel network, some places are likely to see an easing of the extreme conditions this weekend.

Gritting and snow clearing on the roads will continue across the weekend and according to the Met Office, further rain, sleet and snow is likely in many areas of the UK, but temperatures will gradually rise.

Meanwhile, the M62 in Greater Manchester reopened in the early hours of today (Saturday), having been shut for more than a day due to the severe weather conditions.