WATCH: Dramatic moment Burnley family is rescued by lifeguards after being swept out to sea by powerful rip tide

Keith (47) and Kelly Abbott (43), who run the MOT station Abbotts of Burnley, were holidaying in Porth Beach, Newquay, along with their 15-year-old daughter Kacey and friends Billy Jo and Andrew Greenwood, plus their daughter and niece when they found themselves in difficulty in the water.

All five received medical attention as a result of the terrifying incident off the Cornish coast.

Newquay RNLI lifeboat volunteers were called out and the charity's D-class inshore lifeboat was launched plus the rescue helicopter.

Keith, Kelly, Halle and Kacey Abbott

Keith remains in hospital in Newquay with acute kidney failure and is receiving dialysis on a daily basis after swallowing a lot of sea water. The family is hoping he is discharged home so they can travel back to Padiham and be united with their 18-year-old daughter, Halle.

Speaking of the family's nightmare ordeal, Kelly explained how they underestimated the sea and found themselves in difficulty when the girls wanted to go bodyboarding - an experience they've enjoyed several times. She said: "We are just so relieved to actually be here. It's so scary how an innocent trip to the beach became the scariest day of our lives.

"We went to the beach so Kacey and our friend's seven-year-old daughter, Quincy and niece Hollie (9) could enjoy bodyboarding. Kacey and Quincy ended up getting out of their depth and myself, Andy and Keith had to go in to rescue them."

Kelly went onto explain how Andy pulled Quincy out, but went back in the treacherous water for Keith. "Kacey and I had the bodyboard for support, but Keith took quite a battering from the sea and collapsed shortly before the shore, he was dragged in by a member of the public unconscious!"

The lifeguards who came to the rescue. Picture by Simon Ash

"Kacey and I were still in the water and could not get to the shore. We believe we were caught in a strong rip current initially, then we could not get past it, We eventually climbed onto a rock, which caused lots of cuts and bruises as it was full of mussels and the waves were making it really difficult to get on."

Fortunately Kelly and Kacey were flown to the shore by HM Coastguard helicopter - shaken and exhausted but safe. Keith and Andrew were both rushed to hospital where Andrew was checked over, but Keith had to remain in hospital.

Knowing that things could easily have taken a much more tragic turn, Kelly went on to express her gratitude for Newquay RNLI lifeboat volunteers for saving their lives. A gofundme page has been set up by Simon Ash, who captured the rescue on video. Kelly is urging the kind people of Burnley and Padham to donate and raise awareness of the excellent work the charity does,

She said: "The RNLI, coastguards and paramedics that attended were all amazing as were several bystanders who brought blankets and coats and helped us all out. We're safe and we are all here and it's thanks to RNLI. We just want Keith to get better so we can head back home. Please donate towards this worthwhile cause."