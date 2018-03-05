WATCH: Incredible snow footage captured by Ribble Valley hero

A public spirited man from Whalley has shared incredible footage taken during the snowy weather as he travelled rural routes around the Ribble Valley helping stranded drivers.

The footage shows the extreme weather at its worst as a man waist deep in snow drifts attempts to dig a path.

John Wild pulled three cars out of snow drifts around the Sabden area last week as blizzards and drifts caused hazardous driving conditions.

The HGV driver said: "I always have a drive around with a tow rope when the weather's poor to help people who get stuck.

"People usually seem glad that I came along.

"I also pumped out a house in whalley on the boxing day floods as I have access to water pumps."

