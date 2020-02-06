Water bills across the north west to come down as United Utilities announces five per cent cut

The cost of spending a penny is set to fall this spring.

United Utilities has announced it is to cut water bills by more than five per cent from April 1, meaning the average yearly household water bill will drop by £23 from £443 in 2019/20 to £420 in 2020/21.

The five per cent cut in water bills announced by United Utilities comes into force on April 1

Customer Service Director Louise Beardmore said: “We never forget that while it’s our job to deliver an essential public service to our customers, we also have to deliver great value for money.

“We might be cutting bills but we certainly won’t be compromising on service. We’ll still deliver clean water straight to your home and take away all the wastewater – all for less than half a pence a litre and that’s without a single plastic bottle in sight.

“With half of the UK’s most deprived towns here in the North West we know how important it is to keep our bills affordable. We are always here to listen and talk to our customers, so if anyone has money worries when their bill lands we would urge them to get in touch.”

United Utilities – which manages the water and wastewater network for seven million people in North West England – plans to cut water bills by 10.5 per cent by 2025 while investing £3 billion in water and wastewater services. It forms part of the company’s new five-year business plan agreed with regulator Ofwat.