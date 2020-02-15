Amber warning for Burnley, Padiham and Ribble Valley as Storm Dennis takes hold tonight.

Residents and businesses across Burnley, Padiham Pendle and the Ribble Valley were preparing to baton down the hatches for a second weekend as Storm Dennis takes hold this evening.

The Met Office has issued eight weather warnings across the county with East Lancashire on amber alert as high winds and rain batter the area.

This image of Green Brook rising in Lowerhouse, Burnley, was captured this afternoon by Ian Moore.

The entire county is under a yellow warning until around 3pm tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Spells of heavy and prolonged rain are expected to affect parts of England and Wales over the weekend with a higher likelihood of impacts now expected in some areas. Around 20-40 mm of rain will fall widely with 50-80 mm likely across parts of northern and southern England.

"Over the higher ground of Wales 100-120 mm of rain is possible in a few locations. This rain is expected to fall across areas already wet from recent rainfall."

The warning was upgraded from yellow on Thursday.

The Green Brook tributary behind Printers Fold in Burnley resembles a raging torrent this afternoon as Storm Dennis takes hold (photo by Ian Moore)

Last weekend dozens of shops and businesses in Padiham and across the Ribble Valley were flooded as Storm Ciara hit the area with a vengance.

Padiham was badly hit as the River Calder fllooded and in Whalley several homes and businesses were flooded also.