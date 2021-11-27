Storm Arwen latest: Images show aftermath of 90mph winds that tore across Burnley and the rest of the UK

The image of a large tree that fell on the Barrowford Road at the Fence and Higham boundary was taken by Andy Devanney this morning while there was still lots of snow on the ground.

The tree fell last night and police closed the road for several hours. It re-opened this morning and was passable with care.

Lane Bottom in Burnley was made impassable by a fallen tree and volunteers helped to remove a tree from outside St Augustine's RC Church in Burnley's Lowerhouse Lane this morning.

A tree fell on Barrowford Road last night at the Fence and Higham boundary (photo by Andy Devanney)

A second image of the fallen tree on the Barrowford Road (photo by Andy Devanney)

This tree was felled by the storm outside St Augustine's RC Church in Burnley (photo by Charles Briggs)