Storm Dennis: Power network ready as Met Office issues weather warnings for Lancashire

Preparations for Storm Dennis are well under way as engineers from Electricity North West will be on standby for the fourth named storm of the season.

Having restored power to 27,000 properties affected by Storm Ciara last weekend, the power network is stepping up its preparations again for Storm Dennis.

Engineers repairing the electricity network following Storm Ciara

Potential power cuts and localised flooding are possible after the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the North West over the weekend.

Gusts of up to 65mph, which could cause damage to overhead power lines as debris and trees affect the network, along with heavy showers are expected.

Electricity North West is increasing the number of engineers on standby with colleagues across the organisation monitoring the forecast to respond.

Sam Loukes, Incident Manager at Electricity North West, said: “Our preparations for Storm Dennis are well under way, already, we have a number of engineers on standby and we are continuing to monitor the weather daily.

“During Storm Ciara 750,000 properties across the UK lost power, with just 27,000 of those in the North West, so the network stood up relatively well and our preparations mean that we expect it to again.

“We invest millions of pounds throughout the year reinforcing and protecting the network and when the weather does hit, we want to make sure our response is as quick as possible.

“As always, if anybody does see any damage to the electricity network, we urge them to stay away and report it to us immediately by calling 105.”

People can view any live power cut information in the region on Electricity North West’s website, or by calling for free on 105 from any phone.