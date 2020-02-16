Storm Dennis update: Part of Burnley town centre cordoned off as high winds loosen roof slates on building

High winds that came with Storm Dennis yesterday caused lead flashing to come loose on a building in Burnley town centre.

Crews from Burnley were called out to St James Street at 2pm where they found a portion of lead flashing had come loose from the building and needed removing.

They cordoned off the area and made the scene safe, whilst requesting support from the aerial ladder platform at Hyndburn.

Crews, who were at the scene for around 45 minutes, were then able to remove the 8m section of flashing safely from the building.

Four hours later crews from Colne were called out assisted removing a loose sign from above a pub in Market Street, Colne.

The sign had come loose in the wind and removed by firefighters using a 10.5 metre ladder and some small tools. The road was closed off for 45 minutes while the area was made safe.