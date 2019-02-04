Welcome award for Pendle primary school that opened its doors to refugee children from Syria and Iran

A primary school has been presented with an award for its welcoming attitude.

Earby Springfield School is one of three schools to be awarded the Lancashire School of Status.

The accolade recognises schools that help pupils, staff and the wider community understand the concept of seeking sanctuary and extend a welcome to everyone as equal, valued members of the school community.

Since 2016, 26 refugee children from Syria and Iran have joined the school which already has a

diverse community with children from over 15 different countries.

Pupils and staff from the school were presented with the certificate a Lancashire County Council by Jeff

Morgan, The City of Sanctuary trustee in the North West.

During the presentation a number of children shared their experiences of joining the school and other children spoke from the perspective of welcoming new friends.

Headteacher, Dawn Liversidge said: "This award reflects our school ethos of a welcoming attitude to all.

"I am extremely proud of our children who daily display a positive approach to diversity and equality."