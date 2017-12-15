West Brom's Jay Rod is a top Baggie for the hospice

West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez showed he’s a top "Baggie" when he came to support a Christmas bag packing operation in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

The 28-year-old Burnley-born star, who is an ambassador for the hospice, drove the 240-mile round trip from the West Midlands specially to attend the charity fundraiser at Marks and Spencer in the town centre on Thursday afternoon.

Former Claret Jay spent 40 minutes at the store where he went on the tills, chatted to customers and signed autographs.

The centre forward was announced as Pendleside’s first celebrity ambassador last month after he visited the Hospice on a trip back to the town. He has vowed to help promote the invaluable work they provide for people with life-limiting illnesses and hopes to attend future fundraising events.

Jay said: “When I heard about the bag packing I thought I’d come along and support it. I had a great time, it was lovely to meet people who volunteer for the Hospice and I hope that it helps to raise some awareness of the vital work they do. I’m looking forward to support more events in the future.”

Kaye Bartle, fund-raising Manager at Pendleside Hospice, said: “We’d like to thank Jay for making the long round trip to lend his support to our Christmas bag packing at Marks and Spencer. Customers were surprised but delighted to meet him. It’s clear to see there is a lot of support for him in the town.

“The bag packing is one of our annual fundraising activities that helps provide vital income to keep our services running. We’d like to thank all the volunteers who have taken time out to help us once again this Christmas.”

Jay will be hoping for some charity when he faces Manchester United at the Hawthorns on Sunday.