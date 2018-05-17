What do you most value in the Forest of Bowland?

Ideas and comments are being sought from individuals, groups and organisations for a five-yearly management plan for the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

A beautiful place to live and work and a cherished holiday destination for generations of visitors, the special qualities of the area were recognised officially in 1964 when the Forest of Bowland was designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – now one of 46 in England and Wales.

An advisory partnership for the Forest of Bowland AONB was established in the 1980s and is now responsible for producing five-yearly management plans for the area – the overall aim of which is to conserve and enhance the natural and cultural beauty of the landscape.

The current plan comes to an end in 2019 and the Forest of Bowland Partnership is keen to encourage people to contribute ideas and comments on the new plan, which is now being drafted.

Whilst the review will look at all areas of the existing management plan, the Partnership have a number of key interests which they would like to focus on between 2019 and 2024. These include upland farming, landscape-scale conservation, woodland creation and management, development and visitor information amongst others.

Individuals, groups and organisations can contribute their ideas and comments, and let the Partnership know what they value most about the AONB, via a short, on-line questionnaire which can be found at www.forestofbowland.com/Forest-Bowland-AONB-Management-Plan-Review

The survey, which is open until Friday, May 25th, is just the first stage of consultation on the review of the management plan. The Partnership will be holding further consultation during 2018, including the publication of a draft revised plan, with detailed objectives and policies, in the autumn.