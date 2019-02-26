Where are they now? - Burnley's Championship play-off winning team 2009

After playing more than 350 games for the Clarets, Duff became the club's academy coach looking after the Under 18s before taking over as Under 23s coach. He was appointed Cheltenham Town boss in September. The Robins are 17th in League Two.
Clarets skipper Caldwell went on to play for Wigan, Birmingham and Toronto FC before hanging up his boots in 2015. He now works as a Premier League and Major League Soccer television analyst for TSN in Canada. He also hosts 'KJ & Caldwell: A Football Podcast'.'' '.