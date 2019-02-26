Burnley players celebrate winning the Championship play-off final 2009

Where are they now? - Burnley's Championship play-off winning team 2009

As the 10-year anniversary of Burnley's historic 1-0 play-off final victory approaches we take a look at where that squad is now.


What are your memories from that famous Wembley win that saw Burnley achieve Premier League status for the first time?

Brian 'Beast' Jensen signed for Bury in 2003. He had spells at Crawley Town, Mansfield Town and Crusaders before returning to Bury as goalkeeping coach at the start of this season.

1. Brian Jensen

After playing more than 350 games for the Clarets, Duff became the club's academy coach looking after the Under 18s before taking over as Under 23s coach. He was appointed Cheltenham Town boss in September. The Robins are 17th in League Two.

2. Michael Duff

Left-back Kalvenes spent two years at Turf Moor. He was signed by Norwegian club Brann in 2010 but retired in 2012. He is currently a business developer at Norwegian power company Fjordkraft.

3. Christian Kalvenes

Clarets skipper Caldwell went on to play for Wigan, Birmingham and Toronto FC before hanging up his boots in 2015. He now works as a Premier League and Major League Soccer television analyst for TSN in Canada. He also hosts 'KJ & Caldwell: A Football Podcast'.'' '.

4. Steven Caldwell

