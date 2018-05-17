Where to do glass making and blowing in Lancashire

Being taught to blow, make and shape your own glass product

Why: It is all about learning a new skill and creating a piece of work you are proud to put on your mantlepiece.

How it works: Glass is made by melting together several minerals at very high temperatures. Silica in the form of sand is the main ingredient and this is combined with soda ash and limestone and melted in a furnace at temperatures of 1700°C. Other materials can be added to produce different colours or properties. There are glass courses available for all abilities in a variety of techniques: glass blowing, kiln forming, fusing, casting, lampworking, beadmaking and a wide range of glassmaking techniques.

Benefits: Creative activities help us acknowledge and celebrate our own uniqueness and diversity. It encourages self-expression, a way to create something from personal feelings and experiences. It may develop into a new hobby or even a business.

Give it a go at

Redcurrant Glass: Studio 10, Higherford Mill, Gisburn Road, Pendle. Taster sessions (2 hours) are £35; full day courses £85; two day courses £170 each and master classes are individually priced. For more information, visit http://www.redcurrantglass.co.uk.

Julie Langan Glass: Cedar Farm, Back Lane, Mawdesley. A ‘Make It’ day session on the second Saturday of the month: Make a bowl, wall panel, tea light curve, coasters or wall hangers. Each item costs £18. Visit http://www.julielanganglass.co.uk

Glass Monkey Fused Glass: Unit 1, Oakmount Mill, Wiseman Street, Burnley. Taster events and workshops take place throughout the year either half day and full day courses. Prices start from £39 per person. For more information visit http://www.glassmonkeystudio.co.uk

Glasform: Pointer House Farm, Fleetwood Road, Singleton. One hour’s demonstration, with a minimum of 15 people at £5 per person; or an hour’s lesson on the last weekend of the month, showing how to use tools, gather from the furnace, add colour and shape. This is £100. Visit http://www.glasform.com/welcome/