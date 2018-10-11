Where to go butterfly watching in Lancashire

Butterflying or butterfly watching is a hobby concerned with the observation and study of butterflies.

Why: Butterfly watching is a fun and relaxing hobby.

How it works: Hobbyists can join groups and share their enthusiasm, or take solo trips. The hobby involves the observation and study of butterflies. It also includes the “catch and release” of butterflies. There are clubs, handbooks, checklists, and festivals devoted to the activity. Equipment used includes low-power binoculars (7x35, for example); a butterfly field guide and a camera.

Benefits: Spending time in nature, for example watching wildlife, can have positive benefits for mental health and wellbeing. It allows people time to sit back and enjoy the beauty of the natural world. It is also a very formative hobby, and can offer plenty of knowledge on the natural habitat. As an outdoor activity, hobbyists get to travel around and explore some beautiful landscapes.

Give it a go at:

Williamson Park, Lancaster: The Butterfly House allows visitors to see butterflies and moths in a special display case and you may even see a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis. Admission ££4 adults, children £3.

Trowbarrow Quarry, Silverdale: Dingy Skipper, Large Skipper, Brimstone, Large; Small and Green-veined Whites, Orange Tip, Common Blue, Holly Blue, Northern Brown Argus(few), Peacock, Comma, Small Tortoiseshell.

Lytham St Annes Nature Reserve: Large Skipper, Small Skipper, Common Blue, Small Copper, Gatekeeper, The Wall, Meadow Brown, Grayling

Moths - Lattice Heath, White Satin, Yellowshell, Six Spot Burnet

Boilton Wood, Preston: Large Skipper, White-letter Hairstreak, Meadow Brown.

Read more: Have a go at .... bird watching in Lancashire

