Wife of man killed in engineering firm accident pays tribute to her "strong goliath"

The wife of the man who died after becoming trapped under machinery at an engineering company has paid a moving tribute to him as a "strong goliath yet a gentle giant."

Mrs Jayne Willoughby said her husband Colin's death was a "massive shock" to the all the family who have been left devastated by their loss.

Mr Willoughby (52) was working at Graham Engineering Ltd in Edward Street on the Whitewalls Industrial Estate in Nelson, when the accident happened.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at around 3pm but Mr Willoughby died at the scene.

A pupil at the former Mansfield High School in Brierfield it is believed Mr Willoughby had worked at the company for many years.

A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive and Lancashire Police is now underway.

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Major Incident Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Mr Willoughby’s family and friends.

“We are working closely with the HSE to establish the circumstances surrounding Mr Willoughby’s death.”