Wife of much loved Pendle vicar to lead walk up his favourite hill one year after his death to raise money for vital research

The wife of a well known and much loved Pendle vicar, who died suddenly last year, will tomorrow lead a walk up his favourite hill to raise awareness into the condition that took his life.

Tracy Hallows will be joined by several other walkers for the trek up Pendle which her late husband, the Rev John Fallows loved and walked regularly.

The walk is being held in honour of John and also to raise money for the British Heart Foundation for research.

John died of what is known as a 'silent' heart attack as he displayed no symptoms and a routine medical just a couple of months before he died did not detect the heart disease.

His death left his many friends and family in complete shock and today marks the first anniversary of his death.

Tracy, who is the headteacher at Wheatley Lane Primary School, set herself a target to raise £500 for research into early detection and she has already raised £610.

Tracy said: "The British Heart Foundation has helped halve the number of people dying from heart and circulatory disease in the UK but sadly every day hundreds of people lose their lives.

"It's only thanks to support from people like us that the BHF can create new treatments and discover new cures.

"£24 could pay for two hours of research by an early career scientist."

A former teacher, John was well respected and admired across a wide community. Church leaders described him as a 'outstanding' clergyman.

He had been the vicar of Barrowford and Newchurch-in-Pendle from 2001 to 2016 where he became a well known and loved figure.

Since December 2017 he had been the part-time vicar of Gisburn.

A priest for 23 years, John previously worked as a teacher and gave up his role as deputy head of St Thomas More Comprehensive School in Chelsea to study for the priesthood in the Anglican Church at Oak Hill College, London.

In 1994 John began his ministry as assistant curate at St John’s, Boxmoor.

He then went on to serve as part of a team ministry in Bracknell Deanery in Oxford from 1998 to 2001.

John also served as chaplain to Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Army Cadet Force for 22 years.

In 2001 the family moved to Lancashire and John became the vicar of St Thomas’, Barrowford and St Mary’s Newchurch-in-Pendle.

John trained as a monk in the Roman Catholic Church studying at The Pontifical University of the Lateran in Rome from.

He then felt a calling to teach rather than the Catholic priesthood and from 1975-1994 studied at the University of Birmingham, the University of London and the Open University. He taught in Worcester and Leamington Spa.

Well known local walker James Strickland will lead the walk tomorrow which sets off from Barley at 10am and anyone who would like to join is more than welcome to go along.

But as temperatures are predicted to soar it is advisable to take plenty of water with you. Anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tracy-hallows?