WIN a cocktail masterclass as Bénédictine hosts exclusive night in Burnley

Bénédictine Liqueur is bringing a touch of alchemy to Burnley with an exclusive cocktail masterclass.

The masterclass, which is taking place at Illuminati on Thursday, March 5th, will see expert cocktail mixologist Georgi Petrov, also known as Just Shake Or Stir, guide guests through delicious, easy-to-recreate recipes.

Each tipple will incorporate the French liqueur, made using 27 herbs and spices sourced from around the world.

The unique recipe is infused with saffron, honey and caramel in a production process that takes two years to complete.

Guests will be gifted a cocktail shaker kit to help recreate classic and signature Bénédictine recipes, and will enjoy the fruits of their mixology labour throughout the evening.

On the night of the masterclass, guests will also be regaled with the history of the brand, which was first made in 1510 and named after its creator, a Bénédictine monk.

Burnley has been one of Bénédictine’s biggest fans since the early 1900s, when East Lancashire Regiment soldiers stationed at the birthplace of Bénédictine in Fécamp, Normandy, drank the liqueur with hot water to keep warm in the trenches.

The regiment loved the liqueur so much they brought home crates to the town, which has been enjoying Bénédictine ever since.

Philippe Jouhaud, marketing director for Bénédictine Liqueur, says: “Given our relationship to Burnley, the town is the perfect place to host the masterclass and show fans of Bénédictine some new and classic ways to enjoy the liqueur.

"It’s a truly delicious and versatile ingredient, and the cornerstone for so many popular cocktails, such as the iconic Singapore Sling.

"We’re excited for the evening, and look forward to welcoming our guests – be sure to enter the competition to join us on the night!”

To be in with a chance to join the fun-filled masterclass and win a complimentary bottle of Bénédictine, you simply need to answer the following question:

Which establishment currently buys more Bénédictine Liqueur than anywhere else in the world?

Email your answers to benedictine@thisismc2.com.

Winners will be notified by tomorrow.